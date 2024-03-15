 
Friday, March 15, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Zac Efron celebrates 'Ricky Stanicky' top ranking

Eloise Wells Morin
Friday, March 15, 2024

Zac Efron just celebrated his 2024 film, Ricky Stanicky, landing the number one spot on Amazon Prime, globally.

The High School Musical star took to his official Instagram account to upload a celebratory story, featuring his film’s snapshots.

The words “Ricky Stanicky #1 on Prime Video Worldwide” can be read on top of the poster featuring Efron and his co-star, John Cena.

Peter Farrelly took the helm of this project that hit the OTT platform for streaming on March 7, 2024. Its story revolves around three immature boys, who use their imaginary friend, Ricky Stanicky as an excuse for their recklessness.

As the boys’ family begin to get suspicious, the trio hire an actor, Rod, to bring Ricky to life, however, when things get out of hand, the three begin to wish they had never made up their nonexistent pal to begin with.

Ricky Stanicky’s official trailer shows Zac Efron, Jermaine Fowler and Andrew Santino as the three best friends who share a toast saying, “To Ricky Stanicky. The best friend we never had.”

The trailer which premiered on January 26, 2024 stated, “The man, the myth, the...lie. Meet Ricky Stanicky March 7 on Prime Video,” announcing the release date.

