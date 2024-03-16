Zayn Malik expresses concerns as Gigi Hadid introduces daughter to Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are gearing up to take their romance to take level but the supermodel’s ex Zayn Malik has some reservations.



According to Life & Style, the lovebirds want to introduce their daughters to each other as they navigate blended families but the former One Direction star has his concerns.

Malik does not like the idea as he feels it might be “confusing” for their daughter Khai. However, Hadid “is doing what she thinks is right,” the insider revealed.

“Their kids are their first priority, and they’re itching to see if they can successfully blend their families as they plan a future together,” the insider said of Hadid and Cooper.

However, arranging a casual meet-up between Cooper’s six-year-old daughter, Lea, and Hadid and Malik’s three-year-old daughter, Kai, isn't as simple as it sounds.

“They’re having serious discussions, since at their ages, girls get attached very easily,” they added. “They don’t want to see the girls hit it off only to pull the rug out from under them if their relationship doesn’t work out.”

As for Lea’s mother and Cooper’s ex Irina Shayk, the insider said she does not have any issue with any of her ex’s plans like Malik.

“She’s known Gigi for years and doesn’t have a problem with her being around her daughter or Lea meeting Kai,” the source said.