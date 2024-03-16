Celine Dion poses with sons in rare photo on SPS Awareness Day: See pic

Celine Dion shared a new snap on Stiff Person Syndrome Awareness Day

Celine Dion is taking part in International Stiff Person Syndrome Awareness Day, thanking everyone who’s been there for her through her battle with the disease.

Dion took to Instagram to post a picture with her three sons René-Charles Angélil, 23, and 13-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson. The 55-year-old wrote: "Today the world recognizes International SPS Awareness Day. As many of you know, in the fall of 2022, I was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS)."





She reflected on her challenging journey with the debilitating disease, writing, "Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible. I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you!"

Concluding her message, she left an encouraging note for those who suffer from SPS: "I want to send my encouragement and support to all those around the world that have been affected by SPS. I want you to know you can do it! We can do it!"

The My Heart Will Go On singer went public with her SPS diagnosis in 2022. She was then almost completely out of the public eye until November 2023 when she attended a NHL game.

Dion most recently made a surprise appearance at the 66th Grammy Awards last month. The singer presented the album of the year to Taylor Swift, who failed to acknowledge her, leading to criticism from fans.