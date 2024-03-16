Justin Bieber expresses ‘frustration’ as Hailey delays motherhood plans

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have hit a rough patch five years after their marriage as they cannot agree on when to expand their family.



While the Peaches hitmaker wants to be a “young dad,” the model does not want to be “feel pressure” into embracing motherhood, a source has revealed.

“Their marriage isn’t in a good place and they know it,” the insider told Life & Style. “Loved ones are telling them things will get better, but Hailey and Justin aren’t convinced.”

Since Justin turned 30, he has been “begging” Hailey to make him a dad, the insider said, adding, “It’s what he’s wanted for so long.”

However, she “isn’t ready, there are still things she wants to do, and it’s frustrating for Justin,” the source said, noting that the singer just wants to be a “young dad.”

The publication also revealed that Hailey is “worried” if she and Justin does have kids, she “would be the one with all the responsibility” as “Justin is so clingy.”

The duo has been dealing with multiple issues since they tied the knot with Justin admitting he has battled depression and Hailey getting hospitalized suffering a ministroke in March 2022.

Later that year, Justin disclosed his diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, resulting in temporary partial facial paralysis. These challenges have notably affected their relationship.

“They got married so young and weren’t emotionally equipped to deal with all the problems that came their way,” the insider said.