 
menu
Saturday, March 16, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Justin Bieber expresses ‘frustration' as Hailey delays motherhood plans

By
Melanie Walker
|

Saturday, March 16, 2024

Justin Bieber expresses ‘frustration’ as Hailey delays motherhood plans
Justin Bieber expresses ‘frustration’ as Hailey delays motherhood plans

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have hit a rough patch five years after their marriage as they cannot agree on when to expand their family.

While the Peaches hitmaker wants to be a “young dad,” the model does not want to be “feel pressure” into embracing motherhood, a source has revealed.

“Their marriage isn’t in a good place and they know it,” the insider told Life & Style. “Loved ones are telling them things will get better, but Hailey and Justin aren’t convinced.”

Since Justin turned 30, he has been “begging” Hailey to make him a dad, the insider said, adding, “It’s what he’s wanted for so long.”

However, she “isn’t ready, there are still things she wants to do, and it’s frustrating for Justin,” the source said, noting that the singer just wants to be a “young dad.”

The publication also revealed that Hailey is “worried” if she and Justin does have kids, she “would be the one with all the responsibility” as “Justin is so clingy.”

The duo has been dealing with multiple issues since they tied the knot with Justin admitting he has battled depression and Hailey getting hospitalized suffering a ministroke in March 2022.

Later that year, Justin disclosed his diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, resulting in temporary partial facial paralysis. These challenges have notably affected their relationship.

“They got married so young and weren’t emotionally equipped to deal with all the problems that came their way,” the insider said. 

Prince Harry builds connection with the Kardashians on ski trip

Prince Harry builds connection with the Kardashians on ski trip
Before release Ryan Gosling's 'The Fall Guy' breaks world record

Before release Ryan Gosling's 'The Fall Guy' breaks world record
Sandra Bullock on healing journey after heartbreaking loss of Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock on healing journey after heartbreaking loss of Bryan Randall
Celine Dion poses with sons in rare photo on SPS Awareness Day: See pic

Celine Dion poses with sons in rare photo on SPS Awareness Day: See pic
Prince Harry shares first major update as Meghan Markle faces backlash over return to Instagram

Prince Harry shares first major update as Meghan Markle faces backlash over return to Instagram
Prince William, Harry's 'brilliant, dazzling' cousin celebrates 18th birthday

Prince William, Harry's 'brilliant, dazzling' cousin celebrates 18th birthday
Prince William has ‘one wish' amid backlash over Kate Middleton scandal

Prince William has ‘one wish' amid backlash over Kate Middleton scandal
Dr Shola strongly responds to Meghan Markle 'haters'

Dr Shola strongly responds to Meghan Markle 'haters'
Prince William breaks silence on social media as Meghan Markle returns to Instagram video

Prince William breaks silence on social media as Meghan Markle returns to Instagram
Prince William turns to Queen Camilla for support amid Kate Middleton scandal video

Prince William turns to Queen Camilla for support amid Kate Middleton scandal
Kate Middleton overshadows King Charles with bizarre controversy

Kate Middleton overshadows King Charles with bizarre controversy
Zayn Malik expresses concerns as Gigi Hadid introduces daughter to Bradley Cooper

Zayn Malik expresses concerns as Gigi Hadid introduces daughter to Bradley Cooper