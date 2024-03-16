Ariana Grande celebrates massive 'eternal sunshine' success

Ariana Grande just celebrated a new milestone for her song, we can’t be friends (wait for your love) from her album, eternal sunshine.

The Side to Side singer took to her official Instagram account Story to mark we can’t be friends (wait for your love) earning its biggest streaming week of 2024 on Spotify.

We can’t be friends (wait for your love) is the second track of Grande’s seventh studio album, eternal sunshine.

She released the official music video for her song on the same day she launched her album, that is, March 8. 2024.

According to Grande in a video uploaded on her Instagram in a separate post, the theme of we can’t be friends revolves around how two people break free from toxic cycles.

“This video is our own short version of the eternal sunshine movie because we felt like that was the perfect thing,” the Thank U, Next crooner noted.



Ariana Grande’s Spotify success with the aforementioned song, dethroned the artist’s own track, yes, and? having the most successful streaming of 2024 on the platform.