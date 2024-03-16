 
menu
Saturday, March 16, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Ariana Grande celebrates massive 'eternal sunshine' success

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Saturday, March 16, 2024

Ariana Grande celebrates massive eternal sunshine success
Ariana Grande celebrates massive 'eternal sunshine' success

Ariana Grande just celebrated a new milestone for her song, we can’t be friends (wait for your love) from her album, eternal sunshine.

The Side to Side singer took to her official Instagram account Story to mark we can’t be friends (wait for your love) earning its biggest streaming week of 2024 on Spotify.

Ariana Grande celebrates massive eternal sunshine success

We can’t be friends (wait for your love) is the second track of Grande’s seventh studio album, eternal sunshine.

She released the official music video for her song on the same day she launched her album, that is, March 8. 2024.

According to Grande in a video uploaded on her Instagram in a separate post, the theme of we can’t be friends revolves around how two people break free from toxic cycles.

“This video is our own short version of the eternal sunshine movie because we felt like that was the perfect thing,” the Thank U, Next crooner noted.

Ariana Grande’s Spotify success with the aforementioned song, dethroned the artist’s own track, yes, and? having the most successful streaming of 2024 on the platform.

Tom Cruise ‘moves heaven and earth' for ‘MI:8' to be on track

Tom Cruise ‘moves heaven and earth' for ‘MI:8' to be on track
William Shatner spills the beans on marrying for the fifth time

William Shatner spills the beans on marrying for the fifth time
Dr. Dre speaks out about quarrel with Snoop Dogg in public

Dr. Dre speaks out about quarrel with Snoop Dogg in public
Meghan Markle called out for social media return after vowing to keep away

Meghan Markle called out for social media return after vowing to keep away
Rose Hanbury finally breaks silence on alleged affair with Prince William video

Rose Hanbury finally breaks silence on alleged affair with Prince William
Expert decodes tweet of Kim Kardashian that is a decade old video

Expert decodes tweet of Kim Kardashian that is a decade old
Meghan Markle slammed for making ‘money out of royal status' with new brand video

Meghan Markle slammed for making ‘money out of royal status' with new brand
Anti-monarchy group reveals truth about Prince William, Rose Hanbury alleged affair video

Anti-monarchy group reveals truth about Prince William, Rose Hanbury alleged affair
Kai Cenat and Kanye West in contentious DM battle: ‘You a pawn' video

Kai Cenat and Kanye West in contentious DM battle: ‘You a pawn'
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber striving to prevent divorce: ‘It's been a struggle'

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber striving to prevent divorce: ‘It's been a struggle'
Meghan, Harry leveraging Kate Middleton's photo scandal to promote brand video

Meghan, Harry leveraging Kate Middleton's photo scandal to promote brand
Justin Bieber expresses ‘frustration' as Hailey delays motherhood plans

Justin Bieber expresses ‘frustration' as Hailey delays motherhood plans