The one reason Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't be welcomed back by Firm

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of causing irreparable damage to the Firm with their claims since they stepped down from royal duties.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made various claims of mistreatment at the hands of the Royal Family after their exit in 2020.

The couple sat down for an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, claiming the royals were worried about Prince Archie’s skin color before his birth. They also made damaging claims in their docuseries Harry & Meghan, and the Duke’s memoir Spare.

Now, PR guru Ryan McCormick says the family will never welcome them back as they need to show other royals that there are repercussions to talking to the press.

"In Mario Puzo's book The Family he writes: 'We are a family, and the loyalty of the family must come before anything and everyone else. For if we honour that commitment, we will never be vanquished - but if we falter in that loyalty we will all be condemned,’” he told The Mirror.

He explained: "I think that quote speaks volumes about the current state of affairs in the Royal Family. By betraying secrets told in confidence and also publicly excoriating their own flesh and blood, Meghan & Harry have caused irreparable damage to an institution which is over 1,200 years old."

"Other members of the family may also feel emboldened to dish dirt to the press knowing there's no repercussions to fear," he argued.