 
menu
Saturday, March 16, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

The one reason Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't be welcomed back by Firm

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Saturday, March 16, 2024

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of causing irreparable damage to the Firm with their claims since they stepped down from royal duties.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made various claims of mistreatment at the hands of the Royal Family after their exit in 2020.

The couple sat down for an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, claiming the royals were worried about Prince Archie’s skin color before his birth. They also made damaging claims in their docuseries Harry & Meghan, and the Duke’s memoir Spare.

Now, PR guru Ryan McCormick says the family will never welcome them back as they need to show other royals that there are repercussions to talking to the press.

"In Mario Puzo's book The Family he writes: 'We are a family, and the loyalty of the family must come before anything and everyone else. For if we honour that commitment, we will never be vanquished - but if we falter in that loyalty we will all be condemned,’” he told The Mirror.

He explained: "I think that quote speaks volumes about the current state of affairs in the Royal Family. By betraying secrets told in confidence and also publicly excoriating their own flesh and blood, Meghan & Harry have caused irreparable damage to an institution which is over 1,200 years old."

"Other members of the family may also feel emboldened to dish dirt to the press knowing there's no repercussions to fear," he argued. 

More From Entertainment:

Orlando Bloom ‘doesn't understand' why Katy Perry won't commit to wedding

Orlando Bloom ‘doesn't understand' why Katy Perry won't commit to wedding
Zayn Malik recalls rescuing Harry Styles from a serious tragedy

Zayn Malik recalls rescuing Harry Styles from a serious tragedy
Scrutiny follows Bianca Censori as she wears bold outfits in public

Scrutiny follows Bianca Censori as she wears bold outfits in public
Kate Middleton royal return: Health expert shares major update

Kate Middleton royal return: Health expert shares major update
Tom Cruise ‘moves heaven and earth' for ‘MI:8' to be on track video

Tom Cruise ‘moves heaven and earth' for ‘MI:8' to be on track
Ariana Grande celebrates massive 'eternal sunshine' success

Ariana Grande celebrates massive 'eternal sunshine' success
William Shatner spills the beans on marrying for the fifth time

William Shatner spills the beans on marrying for the fifth time
Dr. Dre speaks out about quarrel with Snoop Dogg in public

Dr. Dre speaks out about quarrel with Snoop Dogg in public
Meghan Markle called out for social media return after vowing to keep away

Meghan Markle called out for social media return after vowing to keep away
Rose Hanbury finally breaks silence on alleged affair with Prince William video

Rose Hanbury finally breaks silence on alleged affair with Prince William
Expert decodes tweet of Kim Kardashian that is a decade old video

Expert decodes tweet of Kim Kardashian that is a decade old
Meghan Markle slammed for making ‘money out of royal status' with new brand video

Meghan Markle slammed for making ‘money out of royal status' with new brand