 
menu
Saturday, March 16, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Here's Why Yoko Ono, John Lennon shocked Paul McCartney, George Harrison

By
Samuel Moore
|

Saturday, March 16, 2024

Photo: Heres Why Yoko Ono, John Lennon shocked Paul McCartney, George Harrison
Photo: Here's Why Yoko Ono, John Lennon shocked Paul McCartney, George Harrison

Yoko Ono and John Lennon reportedly raised eyebrows with their bold move.

For the unversed, when John Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono decided to feature naked on the cover of their 1968's debut recording Two Virgins, they shocked many people, including John’s band mates Paul McCartney and George Harrison.

Detailing the public’s reactions, John Lennon reveals in show The Beatles Anthology, “It was insane!”

He went on to address, “People got so upset about it — the fact that two people were naked. I didn’t think there’d be such a fuss. I guess the world thinks we’re an ugly couple.”

Elaborating on his pals’s views on the ‘bold’ photoshoot, the late star mentioned at that time, “George and Paul were a little shocked, that was weird.”

“That really shocked me, the fact that they were prudish,” John simply claimed.

“You can’t imagine — it was so uptight in those days. It’s not that long ago, and people are uptight about nude bodies. We didn’t create nudity, we just put it out. Somebody else had been nude before,” he remarked concluding the discussion.

It is pertinent to mention here that The Beatles were an English rock band, which was founded in Liverpool in 1960 by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, who were also called the Fab Four  of that time. 

More From Entertainment:

Dwayne Johnson opens up about ‘things' that are close to him

Dwayne Johnson opens up about ‘things' that are close to him
‘The Hunger Games' proves damaging for Jennifer Lawrence: here's why

‘The Hunger Games' proves damaging for Jennifer Lawrence: here's why
Harrison Ford movie remake stars THIS celebrity

Harrison Ford movie remake stars THIS celebrity
Vin Diesel's dreams for $250 million ‘Fast 11' production ‘hang by a thread'

Vin Diesel's dreams for $250 million ‘Fast 11' production ‘hang by a thread'
Willie Nelson takes the stage with moving 'Rainbow Connection' cover

Willie Nelson takes the stage with moving 'Rainbow Connection' cover
Orlando Bloom ‘doesn't understand' why Katy Perry won't commit to wedding

Orlando Bloom ‘doesn't understand' why Katy Perry won't commit to wedding
Zayn Malik recalls rescuing Harry Styles from a serious tragedy

Zayn Malik recalls rescuing Harry Styles from a serious tragedy
Scrutiny follows Bianca Censori as she wears bold outfits in public

Scrutiny follows Bianca Censori as she wears bold outfits in public
The one reason Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't be welcomed back by Firm video

The one reason Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't be welcomed back by Firm

Kate Middleton royal return: Health expert shares major update

Kate Middleton royal return: Health expert shares major update
Tom Cruise ‘moves heaven and earth' for ‘MI:8' to be on track video

Tom Cruise ‘moves heaven and earth' for ‘MI:8' to be on track
Ariana Grande celebrates massive 'eternal sunshine' success

Ariana Grande celebrates massive 'eternal sunshine' success