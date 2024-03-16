Photo: Here's Why Yoko Ono, John Lennon shocked Paul McCartney, George Harrison

Yoko Ono and John Lennon reportedly raised eyebrows with their bold move.

For the unversed, when John Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono decided to feature naked on the cover of their 1968's debut recording Two Virgins, they shocked many people, including John’s band mates Paul McCartney and George Harrison.

Detailing the public’s reactions, John Lennon reveals in show The Beatles Anthology, “It was insane!”

He went on to address, “People got so upset about it — the fact that two people were naked. I didn’t think there’d be such a fuss. I guess the world thinks we’re an ugly couple.”

Elaborating on his pals’s views on the ‘bold’ photoshoot, the late star mentioned at that time, “George and Paul were a little shocked, that was weird.”

“That really shocked me, the fact that they were prudish,” John simply claimed.

“You can’t imagine — it was so uptight in those days. It’s not that long ago, and people are uptight about nude bodies. We didn’t create nudity, we just put it out. Somebody else had been nude before,” he remarked concluding the discussion.

It is pertinent to mention here that The Beatles were an English rock band, which was founded in Liverpool in 1960 by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, who were also called the Fab Four of that time.