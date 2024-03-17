Photo: Jeremy Renner gushes over Robert Downey Jr.'s ‘heartwarming ways’

Jeremy Renner recently got candid about his relationship with Marvel co-star Robert Downey Jr.

In a recent interview with People, The Hurt Locker alum opened up about the snowplow accident last year, and how the 2024’s Oscar-winning star helped him to keep his spirits high during his recovery.

Speaking of Robert’s heartwarming ways, Jeremy mentioned that he became so close to Robert “like we were dating or something,” after claiming, “We ended up having really great chats on FaceTime.”

“He’s like, ‘You’ve got to get back to do Mayor, because we need to see what happens,’” he recalled with a laugh and stated, “His ways are very heartwarming.”

Jeremy also shared about the Ironman hitmaker, “He’s like, ‘Dude, the most important thing is you look good. I don’t care how you feel, as long as you look good that’s all that matters.’”

In conclusion, the 53-year-old acting sensation expressed gratitude for having his friends and family by his side, while he was experiencing “other-worldly pain.”

For those unversed, Jeremy Renner and Robert Downey Jr. have starred together in many Marvel movies, which include The Avengers, Avengers: Endgame and Captain America: Civil War.