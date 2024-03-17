 
menu
Sunday, March 17, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Jeremy Renner gushes over Robert Downey Jr.'s ‘heartwarming ways'

By
Samuel Moore
|

Sunday, March 17, 2024

Photo: Jeremy Renner gushes over Robert Downey Jr.s ‘heartwarming ways’
Photo: Jeremy Renner gushes over Robert Downey Jr.'s ‘heartwarming ways’

Jeremy Renner recently got candid about his relationship with Marvel co-star Robert Downey Jr.

In a recent interview with People, The Hurt Locker alum opened up about the snowplow accident last year, and how the 2024’s Oscar-winning star helped him to keep his spirits high during his recovery.

Speaking of Robert’s heartwarming ways, Jeremy mentioned that he became so close to Robert “like we were dating or something,” after claiming, “We ended up having really great chats on FaceTime.”

“He’s like, ‘You’ve got to get back to do Mayor, because we need to see what happens,’” he recalled with a laugh and stated, “His ways are very heartwarming.”

Jeremy also shared about the Ironman hitmaker, “He’s like, ‘Dude, the most important thing is you look good. I don’t care how you feel, as long as you look good that’s all that matters.’”

In conclusion, the 53-year-old acting sensation expressed gratitude for having his friends and family by his side, while he was experiencing “other-worldly pain.”

For those unversed, Jeremy Renner and Robert Downey Jr. have starred together in many Marvel movies, which include The Avengers, Avengers: Endgame and Captain America: Civil War

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton's dehumanized critics brandished defamatory and cruel

Kate Middleton's dehumanized critics brandished defamatory and cruel
Kim Kardashian takes a playful jab at Kate Middleton's conundrum

Kim Kardashian takes a playful jab at Kate Middleton's conundrum
Amber Rose demands fair compensation from Kanye West

Amber Rose demands fair compensation from Kanye West

Shakira compares ex-Gerard Pique to THAT Harry Potter character

Shakira compares ex-Gerard Pique to THAT Harry Potter character
Jason Momoa spills the beans on 'Dune: Part 3'

Jason Momoa spills the beans on 'Dune: Part 3'

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin cannot wait to be ‘in love again'?

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin cannot wait to be ‘in love again'?
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet 'avoid limelight' on purpose: Insider spills why

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet 'avoid limelight' on purpose: Insider spills why
Brenda Song credits fiance Macaulay Culkin for her 'self-confidence'

Brenda Song credits fiance Macaulay Culkin for her 'self-confidence'
Carol Burnett taps Angelina Jolie for a major project

Carol Burnett taps Angelina Jolie for a major project

Billy Baldwin 'frustrated' over Sharon Stone controversy: Body language expert

Billy Baldwin 'frustrated' over Sharon Stone controversy: Body language expert
Pedro Pascal reveals the acting job that saved him from 'homelessness'

Pedro Pascal reveals the acting job that saved him from 'homelessness'
Kanye West ensures 'kid-friendly' production for North's debut album

Kanye West ensures 'kid-friendly' production for North's debut album