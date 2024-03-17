Baseless armchair detective work against Kate Middleton exposed

Allegations and rumors that are following Kate Middleton have just been called out for including ‘baseless armchair detective work’.

All of these claims have been issued by royal editor Hannah Furness.

She broke it all down in a candid piece for The Telegraph.

The piece also began with her wondering, “Looking back, it is hard to pinpoint where it started.”

Perhaps “The King’s cancer diagnosis, William missing a church service, Kate at home and the tragic death of Lady Gabriella Windsor’s husband, have been conflated into an extraordinary rumour mill in which the public feel they are ‘not being told’ something.”

This is because, since then “Low-rent online media has capitalised on searches for news by running the theories under the guise of ‘fans are saying’ it, while the more unscrupulous put up fact-free ‘explainers’ that have whipped up the sense that somehow something has been covered up.”

To make matters worse “Real people previously considered authorities in their field have shared baseless armchair detective work showing 2 + 2 = 5, lending weight to it via hundreds of thousands of online followers as they do so,” she also added before signing off.