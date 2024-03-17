 
menu
Sunday, March 17, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

'Ghostbusters'' Jason Reitman reflects on Father's directorial milestone

By
Melanie Walker
|

Sunday, March 17, 2024

Ghostbusters’ Jason Reitman reflects on Father’s directorial milestone
'Ghostbusters’' Jason Reitman reflects on Father’s directorial milestone

Ghostbusters filmmaker Jason Reitman recently looked back on taking ove­r the 40-year-old legacy from his fathe­r, Ivan Reitman, who directed the­ original Ghostbusters franchise.

The latest movie marked the first film following Ivan Reitman's death in February 2022. At the New York premiere of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Jason Reitman spoke to ET and reflected on his duty as Reitman’s successor.

Speaking about taking over the franchise and continuing his legacy, Jason recalled, “I mean, I was thinking of my father every day. But he was with us."

Although Jason passed the torch to Gil Kennan for direction, he co-wrote the latest instalment. 

Jason also recalled visiting the set in 1984 as a child and remarked working on this instalment as ‘wonderful’ in his chat.

He further continued, “My father passed the proton pack to me and now I'm thrilled to pass it to Gil Kenan. We felt my dad smiling on this film the whole way”.

“He always wanted more Ghostbusters stories. And I think he'd be thrilled at the fact that this one has a whole new villain and a whole new story and all these new comedians in it.”, the 46-year-old filmmaker added. “That's the stuff that would make him the happiest”.

For those unfamiliar, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire mixes the original cast of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson with new members including Finn Wolfhard, Paul Rudd, McKenna Grace and others.  

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton likely to release new family photo amid editing scandal

Kate Middleton likely to release new family photo amid editing scandal
Anne Hathaway wells up after ‘The Idea of You' premiere video

Anne Hathaway wells up after ‘The Idea of You' premiere
Paul McCartney urged popular politician to release Greenpiece prisoners

Paul McCartney urged popular politician to release Greenpiece prisoners
Kate Middleton shares first statement as Rose Hanbury reacts to affair rumours with Prince William video

Kate Middleton shares first statement as Rose Hanbury reacts to affair rumours with Prince William
Kim Kardashian, Bianca Censori to start joint business venture?

Kim Kardashian, Bianca Censori to start joint business venture?
‘Teen Titans' live-action adaptation joins DC's superhero line-up

‘Teen Titans' live-action adaptation joins DC's superhero line-up
Meghan Markle issued serious warning amid blatant ‘hypocrisy' within her brand

Meghan Markle issued serious warning amid blatant ‘hypocrisy' within her brand
Meghan Markle feeling conflicted emotions over Kate Middleton's turmoil

Meghan Markle feeling conflicted emotions over Kate Middleton's turmoil
Bruno Mars allegedly owes $50 million in gambling debt

Bruno Mars allegedly owes $50 million in gambling debt

Meghan Markle reaches out to Kate Middleton over genuine worry video

Meghan Markle reaches out to Kate Middleton over genuine worry
Queen Latifah surprised during the NAACP Image Awards

Queen Latifah surprised during the NAACP Image Awards
Baseless armchair detective work against Kate Middleton exposed

Baseless armchair detective work against Kate Middleton exposed