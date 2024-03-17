Kate Middleton replaced by stand in at St Patrick's Day Parade: See pic

Kate Middleton was replaced by Lady Ghika as stand in for St Patrick's Day Parade

Princess Kate was honored by the Irish Guards in her absence at the annual St Patrick's Day Parade.

Kate, who’s honorary colonel of the guard, was replaced at the ceremony at Aldershot by Lady Ghika, the wife of Lieutenant colonel Major General Sir Christopher Ghika.

Ghika donned a plum coat dress for the occasion and continued a tradition by presenting the Irish Guards' mascot, Seamus the dog, with a shamrock.

Last year, Kate the Princess of Wales attended the ceremony herself after taking over from Prince William as the colonel. For her first ceremony as the colonel, she donned a turquoise coat with a shamrock on her lapel.

As she recovers from her abdominal surgery, Kate wished the public on the occasion. A video of the Irish Guard practicing for the annual parade was posted to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ social media accounts. The caption read: “Happy St Patrick’s Day! Here’s a sneak peak of the Irish Guards rehearsing for their annual parade. Sláinte to all those celebrating today!”

During the same ceremony, Kate addressed the guard with a heartfelt speech, saying, “I really couldn't be prouder to stand in front of you here today. It really is a true honour to be your Colonel. I am here to listen to you, to support you, and to champion you in all you do – this is a responsibility I do not take lightly.”