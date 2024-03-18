Social media pressure drives Britney Spears away from Instagram?

Social media can be toxic. Recent posts of Britney Spears seemingly highlighted the growing matter.



Taking to Instagram, the pop icon shared the expected raunchy snaps recently but what caught fans’ attention was the caption on one of the photos.

In the post, the Toxic hitmaker opened up about her wish to stay away from Instagram mostly — some would say due to toxicity on social media that previously followed the megastar.



"Some days I want to be here on Instagram but most days I disappear … It’s a gift and so is saying goodbye."

However, there could be another background for the post. The remarks come on the heels of the Grammy winner describing the impact of fasting on her which made her feel weak to the point that she could not post on social media

"I have started intermittened fasting this week. It can make you feel weak for a few days but then you get a natural high from all the toxins being release.”

She continued, “I actually feel a little too tiny and weak to even think about shooting for Instagram right now.”

Noting, “But honestly, I like this spiritual dimension I’m on … I think we all have our level of prayer … I think I’ve experienced pretty low levels but also the highest levels as well!!!