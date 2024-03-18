 
Monday, March 18, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton, Prince William break silence on Rose Hanbury affair rumours

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Monday, March 18, 2024

Kate Middleton, Prince William break silence on Rose Hanbury affair rumours

A friend of Prince William and Kate Middleton has shared the royal couple’s reaction as rumors have flooded the social media that the future king is having an affair with Rose Hanbury after Stephen Colbert comments.

The friend told The Sunday Times, "These [Kate and William] are people with three small children going through the hardest time they’ve had to go through as a family, with that as an awful backdrop. They are trying to keep things as normal as possible for the kids, but it’s not easy.”

The insider also dubbed rumours around Kate and William’s marriage ‘cruel’

The friend added, “Social media has provided the media with plenty of content and the speculation around their marriage is just cruel.”

The publication further quoted the insider as saying that one of Prince William’s “greatest fears” remains being all-too-aware of the “hounding” that happened to his mother Princess Diana, and “history repeating itself” with Kate.

