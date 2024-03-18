 
Robert Downey Jr. recounts his dad's reaction to 1993 Oscar loss to Al Pacino

Robert Downey Jr. has revealed how disappointed his father was when he lost an Oscar to Al Pacino in 1993.

Robert was nominated for his film Chaplin and Al Pacino for Scent of a Woman. The Iron Man star’s dad thought he deserved the Oscar that year.

"It's crazy that Al Pacino, one of my favourite human beings on earth, presented best picture [to Oppenheimer]," Robert recounted to People magazine. "And it's also crazy that, I think, deservedly he won the first time I was nominated, for Scent of a Woman."

Recalling his father’s reaction, he said, "Senior went to his grave going, '[You] got robbed for Chaplin'. He wouldn't say he really thought any of my other movies were very good or even that he thought Chaplin was any good, but he did know that I got robbed. I think that he would feel that justice was done and that he can rest. But the problem is, he never cared about any of this s*** anyway."

However, the beloved actor recently grabbed his first Oscar for his supporting role as Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

Robert had previously received two Oscar nominations in his career. One for Chaplin and the other for 2008's Tropic Thunder.

His Oscar for Oppenheimer joined his growing collection of awards this season, including a Golden Globe, BAFTA Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, and Critics' Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor.

