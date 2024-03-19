 
menu
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Kelly Clarkson can never 'get rid of' ex Brandon Blackstock: Insider spills why

By
Melanie Walker
|

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Kelly Clarkson can never get rid of ex Brandon Blackstock: Insider spills why
Kelly Clarkson can never 'get rid of' ex Brandon Blackstock: Insider spills why

Kelly Clarkson is set on taking back what ex Brandon Blackstock “owes her.”

An insider shared the singer’s side of the story after she recently filed a lawsuit following California labor commissioner’s ruling that her former manager owes her around $2.6 million in past commissions for “overstepping his legal limits" since 2017.

In her recent argument, Kelly stated that Brandon had been violating state rules since 2007, the same year she entered into an oral agreement with his father Narvel Blackstock’s company Starstruck Management.

“Filing this lawsuit against Brandon had nothing to do with her alimony payments. It’s about fighting for what she feels is right and owed to her,” a source told US Weekly.

They added that Kelly knows she can “never completely wash her hands of Brandon” because he’s their father’s children.

On the other hand, Brandon’s lawyer Bryan Freedman slammed the Since You’ve Been Gone hitmaker.

He told Rolling Stone, “It is morally, ethically and legally wrong to attempt to get monies back from your ex-husband who not only helped her as her manager but who used those earnings on their children and Kelly and Brandon’s lifestyle during the marriage.”

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift shares important message about Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift shares important message about Tortured Poets Department
Billie Eilish lets fans in on her Oscars afterparty

Billie Eilish lets fans in on her Oscars afterparty

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce making 'the most' out of their breaks: Insider

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce making 'the most' out of their breaks: Insider
Jelly Roll collaborates with Joyner Lucas in new song 'Best For Me'

Jelly Roll collaborates with Joyner Lucas in new song 'Best For Me'
Ben Platt releases 'heartachingly sweet' song

Ben Platt releases 'heartachingly sweet' song
Lindsey Stirling, renowned violinist, unveils 'Duality' tour: 'Finally'

Lindsey Stirling, renowned violinist, unveils 'Duality' tour: 'Finally'
Oprah Winfrey gears for launch of exciting upcoming special

Oprah Winfrey gears for launch of exciting upcoming special
Meghan Markle branded narcissistic and domineering

Meghan Markle branded narcissistic and domineering
Kanye West in hot waters after Bianca's mom 'saves' daughter

Kanye West in hot waters after Bianca's mom 'saves' daughter

Meghan Markle's ‘silly' move with new brand launch to ‘raise questions' video

Meghan Markle's ‘silly' move with new brand launch to ‘raise questions'
Oprah Winfrey conveys appreciation to the NAACP Image Awards

Oprah Winfrey conveys appreciation to the NAACP Image Awards
Prince Harry, Corey Gamble friendship could lead to ‘The Kardashians' cameo video

Prince Harry, Corey Gamble friendship could lead to ‘The Kardashians' cameo