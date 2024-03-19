Kelly Clarkson can never 'get rid of' ex Brandon Blackstock: Insider spills why

Kelly Clarkson is set on taking back what ex Brandon Blackstock “owes her.”

An insider shared the singer’s side of the story after she recently filed a lawsuit following California labor commissioner’s ruling that her former manager owes her around $2.6 million in past commissions for “overstepping his legal limits" since 2017.

In her recent argument, Kelly stated that Brandon had been violating state rules since 2007, the same year she entered into an oral agreement with his father Narvel Blackstock’s company Starstruck Management.

“Filing this lawsuit against Brandon had nothing to do with her alimony payments. It’s about fighting for what she feels is right and owed to her,” a source told US Weekly.

They added that Kelly knows she can “never completely wash her hands of Brandon” because he’s their father’s children.

On the other hand, Brandon’s lawyer Bryan Freedman slammed the Since You’ve Been Gone hitmaker.

He told Rolling Stone, “It is morally, ethically and legally wrong to attempt to get monies back from your ex-husband who not only helped her as her manager but who used those earnings on their children and Kelly and Brandon’s lifestyle during the marriage.”