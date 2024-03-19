Sydney Sweeney spills on next project with Glen Powell

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are set on making another rom-com.



Following Anyone But You success, the 26-year-old actor told Variety in a recent interview that she’s eager to produce more work with the genre.

When the interviewer asked her if she was expecting the film to succeed, Sydney replied, “I get chills just talking about it. We are all so beyond grateful and ecstatic that it has been loved to the degree that it has been loved.”

“Seeing people shut off the outside world and feel all the emotions we wanted them to feel while we were making it, then leave the theater singing and dancing and wanting to fall in love — that is what the movie theater going experience is supposed to ignite inside you,” the Euphoria actress spoke of the film that raked $191.2 million worldwide.

Sydney then revealed that she’s getting “so many romantic comedy scripts” sent.

And I would love to do another one. It just has to be the right script,” she added.

Previously, Glen also told the outlet that he and Sydney are “trying to find the next thing.”

“When you find somebody that you really jive with, Sydney is so easy to work with and so fun. Please send us all the scripts you got. You know we’re here for it,” he had said.

When the reporter mentioned his comments to Sydney, she responded, “ We’re fielding multiple scripts a week. It’s very exciting.”