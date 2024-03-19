Palace makes major blunder in planting ‘fake Kate Middleton' in latest video?

File Footage

Kensington Palace has come under fire for planting a “fake Kate Middleton” in latest viral video seemingly featuring the Princess of Wales alongside Prince William at the Windsor Farm Shop.



After TMZ shared the video of the Prince and Princess of Wales happily walking with shopping bags in their hands, several social media users have pointed out major blunders in the video.

They claimed that a "Kate look-alike" has been used in the video, highlighting how no one in the background pays any heed as Prince William and Kate make their way from the market.

Furthermore, in the comment section of the viral video, fans accused the Palace of using “much skinnier woman,” who is at least 20 years younger than the real Kate Middleton, in the video.

“They are the most recognizable couple in the world and literally nobody in the background of this video is turning their heads to look at them,” one commentator pointed out. “Our view is fuzzy, but theirs is not! Not buying it!!”

“That’s a younger much skinnier woman…. And have you ever seen her go out in public in yoga pants?! As Joe Biden says ‘C’mon man!!’” another claimed.

One wrote, “’She looks normal.’ She also looks 20 years younger. Will the real Kate please stand up?” whole another noted, “Sorry I don't believe one word of this! No security and nobody looking at them...please!! Just stop the madness!”

“When the Prince and Princess are out in public, Everyone stops and looks at them! No one, not one single person in this video is looking at the royals,” one Kate Middleton fan pointed out.

They added, “Come on, do better please. Hire actors and make them pretend that they're awe struct at seeing the pair out and about shopping together.”