Sofia Vergara returns to ‘America’s Got Talent’ after skipping spin-off show

Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Mason Hughes

Mason Hughes
Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Sofia Vergara has re­turned as an America’s Got Talent judge, premiering May 28, 2024.

The­ 51-year-old actress rejoined the­ panel after Me B re­placed her on spin-off Fantasy League­ - prompting speculation she'd left for good.

Reportedly, Sofia took a break to focus on her life as she navigated divorce with ex Joe Manganiello and worked on her latest Netflix hit Griselda. Nonetheless, her return has brought joy among the show’s devotees.

Alongside Sofia, would be joining the show’s executive producer and judge Simon Cowell, fashion icon and Sofia’s close friend, Heidi Klum, comedian Howie Mandel with the Versatile Terry Crews hosting the reality TV show.

As the premiere date gets nearer, the Colombian-American actress took her followers behind the scenes of the beloved show. 

Via her Instagram account, Sofia has posted a series of pictures with her co-judges and recently shared a photo at the AGT desk and captioned, “Family visit”.

