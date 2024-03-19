 
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton latest health update revealed as Windsor Farm video goes viral

William Blythe Haynes
Tuesday, March 19, 2024

File Footage 

Kate Middleton has been going through a hard time recovering post-surgery as she is “struggling to eat” amid drama surrounding her whereabouts.

The health update of the Princess of Wales comes after a video, seemingly featuring her, and Prince William at the Windsor Farm Shop, has gone viral.

According to Radar Online, Kate’s health has become a major concern for the Palace due to her already being “painfully thin.”

Although the specifics of Kate’s surgery remain undisclosed, a source within the royal circle has suggested that her recovery is not progressing as rapidly as anticipated.

"Kate is struggling to eat," the insider told the publication, adding, "She continues to recover after the surgery, but the recuperation has been more difficult than expected."

“Kate was already painfully thin, so this is a cause for major concern behind palace walls,” they added.

Meanwhile, Kensington Palace has not posted any update about the health of Kate Middleton despite wild speculations on social media about her disappearance.

Social media users believe something has happened to the Princess of Wales and the Palace has hired a “Kate look-alike” to replace the real Kate Middleton.

The gossip lead to the palace releasing an official statement in late February. They saod. "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant.”

