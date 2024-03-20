Lady Gaga’s ‘Jazz and Piano’ makes a sparkling return

Lady Gaga is all set to unve­il her acclaimed Vegas re­sidency show once more as the pop superstar brings her me­smerizing performance to Sin City.



The Bad Romance singer is all set to light the Las Vegas stage again as she prepares for another thrilling show. She plans to dazzle the audience with her acclaimed Jazz and Piano residency at Dolby Life in Park MGM.

The versatile artist took to her Instagram account earlier this week to share a clip of her past performance and share the exciting news with her fans. With her prowess in Jazz and Piano, fans can expect a night to remember.

The e­lectrifying performer, 37, will captivate­ audiences with powerful vocals as she schedules shows from June­ 19 through July 6, showcasing her soulful renditions.

The Instagram post also directs fans to early ticket access before they go on sale for the general public, given their high demand as Gaga takes them on a musical journey.

In glamorous getups of fe­athery pink gowns and dazzling tuxedos, the promotional video hints Lady Gaga hits the stage with her stripped-down iconic hits and where timeless songs get a new spin.

It is worth mentioning here that the Las Vegas residency news comes amid speculations around her Enigma concert series, as the songstress shifted her focus to her Jazz-themed show series.

