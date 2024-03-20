Kate Middleton has ‘no body double': Expert debunks wild conspiracy theories

Kate Middleton and Prince William heated up conspiracy theories after they were captured in a video happily walking with shopping bags in their hands at the Windsor Farm Shop.



Soon after TMZ dropped the video, several social media users pointed out major blunders in the video, claiming the lady in the photo is a “body double” for the Princess of Wales because no one in the background seems to pay any heed as Kate and William make their way through them.

Debunking all wild theories, royal contributor Amanda Foreman told Entertainment Tonight, "Well, it is obviously Kate," adding, "There's no doubt about that. There's no body double running around here."

"The conspiracy theories are getting a huge lift because, first of all, Kate and William were being secretive," she further said. "And then the photograph made them look manipulative.”

“So, you put those two together, and that's like the ingredients for an explosion of conspiracy theories."

The expert went on to say, "I am absolutely 100 percent clear that it is not a body double for that to happen."

"You would have to have a revolution in Kensington Palace, and that everybody who works there would have to be working two completely different practices."