 
menu

Kate Middleton has ‘no body double': Expert debunks wild conspiracy theories

By
William Blythe Haynes
|

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Kate Middleton has ‘no body double: Expert debunks wild conspiracy theories
Kate Middleton has ‘no body double': Expert debunks wild conspiracy theories

Kate Middleton and Prince William heated up conspiracy theories after they were captured in a video happily walking with shopping bags in their hands at the Windsor Farm Shop.

Soon after TMZ dropped the video, several social media users pointed out major blunders in the video, claiming the lady in the photo is a “body double” for the Princess of Wales because no one in the background seems to pay any heed as Kate and William make their way through them.

Debunking all wild theories, royal contributor Amanda Foreman told Entertainment Tonight, "Well, it is obviously Kate," adding, "There's no doubt about that. There's no body double running around here."

"The conspiracy theories are getting a huge lift because, first of all, Kate and William were being secretive," she further said. "And then the photograph made them look manipulative.”

“So, you put those two together, and that's like the ingredients for an explosion of conspiracy theories."

The expert went on to say, "I am absolutely 100 percent clear that it is not a body double for that to happen."

"You would have to have a revolution in Kensington Palace, and that everybody who works there would have to be working two completely different practices."

More From Entertainment:

Lady Gaga's ‘Jazz and Piano' makes a sparkling return

Lady Gaga's ‘Jazz and Piano' makes a sparkling return
Kate Middleton medical reports go through ‘major security breach'

Kate Middleton medical reports go through ‘major security breach'
Donald Trump puts Prince Harry US visa in danger with key statement

Donald Trump puts Prince Harry US visa in danger with key statement

Drake Bell reveals how 'child endangerment case' turned his life around

Drake Bell reveals how 'child endangerment case' turned his life around

Prince William slips love for Kate Middleton with nine word sentence

Prince William slips love for Kate Middleton with nine word sentence

Paul Mescal, Ayo Edebiri are dating each other?

Paul Mescal, Ayo Edebiri are dating each other?
Kate Middleton done ‘picking up pieces' for Sussexes

Kate Middleton done ‘picking up pieces' for Sussexes
Sophie Turner's new divorce move affects Joe Jonas?

Sophie Turner's new divorce move affects Joe Jonas?
Courteney Cox recalls feeling 'insecure' while filming 'Friends'

Courteney Cox recalls feeling 'insecure' while filming 'Friends'
Beyonce makes shock admission about diving into 'country music'

Beyonce makes shock admission about diving into 'country music'
Kristen Stewart dishes bold opinion over 'Love Lies Bleeding' filming

Kristen Stewart dishes bold opinion over 'Love Lies Bleeding' filming
Ozzy Osbourne's wife Sharon addresses weight gain struggles

Ozzy Osbourne's wife Sharon addresses weight gain struggles