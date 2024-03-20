Royal family ‘hates' to be bullied over Kate Middleton's scandal

File Footage

Kate Middleton will not give in to external pressure and bulling by stepping out for an official appearance to calm the rumours down, claimed an expert.



Dismissing theories that the Royal family is using a body double for the Princess of Wales, royal contributor Amanda Foreman claimed that Kate will not be seen in public before Easter.

She told Entertainment Tonight that the Royal family “hates” to be “bullied” and hence, they put their “ears back like a donkey” on such matters.

"Well, there's a tension here,” she said of ongoing rumours regarding Kate’s body double and photo manipulation issue. “In terms of the credibility issue, the press has a credibility issue.”

“And so that needs to be sorted out, because if the press doesn't believe the credibility of the royals that just filters through everything," Foreman added. "And now that is a massive PR problem, and they're gonna have to fix that."

Foreman went on to say of Royals, "They hate to be bullied. They hate it," adding, "It literally sends them into a tailspin.”

“So, when the public or the press demands to see Kate sooner than they said, which is after Easter, they [pinned] their ears back like a donkey.

“So, I doubt that we will [see them before Easter]. And if we do, then you know there is a genuine panic."

Before concluding, she noted, "When there isn't a story, people will make one up,” adding, "That's just human nature. And that's the real mistake here that's been allowed to happen."