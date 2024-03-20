 
menu

'Overwhelmed' Prince Harry fearing the worst for Kate Middleton

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Prince Harry is reportedly growing more and more concerned for Kate Middleton each day after her planned abdominal surgery.

So much so that insiders close to Page Six have also broken their silence on the matter. 

According to the outlet, one has even stepped forward to hint that his worries are causing a distraction to the Duke of Sussex.

Amid this fear and worry that the Duke is seemingly overwhelmed by, the insider did make it clear that even he feels “any hint of scandal is untrue”.

For those unversed, Kate Middleton isn’t the only royal to have a rocky relationship with the press, while the Princess of Wales always enjoyed more of a positive image, her recent reluctance to reveal her medical information has sparked an uproar amid netizens and experts alike.

While many argue the need for transparency, the Windsor’s have remained tight lipped through the entire ordeal.

Other than Princess Diana, who ultimately met her demise while being chased through Paris by paparazzi, Meghan Markle has also voiced similar sentiments against her treatment by the media, in the early years of her marriage to Prince Harry.

At one point Meghan Markle also recalled how before her marriage to Prince Harry even happened paparazi "descended upon Toronto" at a point.

In Harry & Meghan she said even her home was completely "surrounded" by photographers who would hide "waiting for me to do anything."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle ignores Kate Middleton scandal, focuses on brand launch video

Meghan Markle ignores Kate Middleton scandal, focuses on brand launch
Chrisean Rocks latest post sparks outrage among fans

Chrisean Rocks latest post sparks outrage among fans
King Charles makes first major statement after latest conspiracy video

King Charles makes first major statement after latest conspiracy
Piers Morgan shares sweet advice for royal family ahead of Kate Middleton, Prince William's major decision

Piers Morgan shares sweet advice for royal family ahead of Kate Middleton, Prince William's major decision
Rose Hanbury expresses frustration over resurfaced Prince William affair rumours video

Rose Hanbury expresses frustration over resurfaced Prince William affair rumours
Kate Middleton scandals: Kevin Pietersen sends strong message to conspiracy theorists

Kate Middleton scandals: Kevin Pietersen sends strong message to conspiracy theorists
Dua Lipa gushes about Katy Perry

Dua Lipa gushes about Katy Perry
Kate Middleton lookalike speaks out on impersonating Princess of Wales in viral video

Kate Middleton lookalike speaks out on impersonating Princess of Wales in viral video
Sofia Vergara under scrutiny for doctored images after Kate Middleton

Sofia Vergara under scrutiny for doctored images after Kate Middleton
Royal family makes big announcement about King Charles video

Royal family makes big announcement about King Charles
Megan Fox refrains from disclosing Machine Gun Kelly relationship status

Megan Fox refrains from disclosing Machine Gun Kelly relationship status
Royal family ‘hates' to be bullied over Kate Middleton's scandal video

Royal family ‘hates' to be bullied over Kate Middleton's scandal