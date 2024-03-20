 
Kate Middleton's London clinic reacts to medical breach for first time

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

the boss of the London Clinic where Kate Middleton had her planned abdominal surgery has finally addressed the medical records breach that happened as a result of internal failure of confidentiality compliance.

For those unversed, Kate Middleton underwent her surgery at the clinic around January 16th.

The private hospital also has a rich history of treating many members of the Royal Family given its high standards of privacy and security.

However, with the current threats to its reputation afoot, the chief executive, Al Russell recounted the necessary actions, precautions and even steps that will be taken to combat this attempted breach.

According to a report by The Sun, he began by assuring fans that “all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken” while attempting to comb through the breach attempts.

However, he also added, “Everyone at the London Clinic is acutely aware of our individual, professional, ethical and legal duties with regards to patient confidentiality.”

“We take enormous pride in the outstanding care and discretion we aim to deliver for all our patients that put their trust in us every day.”

“We have systems in place to monitor management of patient information and, in the case of any breach, all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken,” he also added.

Before signing off he also attempted to reassure the public by saying, “There is no place at our hospital for those who intentionally breach the trust of any of our patients or colleagues.”

