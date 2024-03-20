 
Will Smith reveals major inspiration behind reading the Holy Quran

By
Samuel Moore
|

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Photo: Will Smith reveals major inspiration behind reading the Holy Quran
Will Smith seemingly reads the Holy Quran for spiritual purposes.

The Pursuit of Happyness alum sat down for a confessional with the Egyptian journalist Amr Adeeb on a resurfaced episode of the BigTime podcast. 

In this chat, the reportedly estranged husband of Jada Pinkette Smith stated, “The last two years of my life have been a difficult time and my attention turned inward.”

He even mentioned, “And I read all the holy books. I even read the Quran cover to cover during last Ramadan.”

Will also furnished that through this practice he was “trying to cultivate as wide open as loving heart as I will be able to build” amid a “spiritual seeking phase of” his “life.”

Revealing his most memorable findings from the Holy Book, Will said, “I wish I would tell how much Musa was mentioned in the holy book,” before admitting, “Through Quran, I read about Musa and his experiences.”

Proceeding with the discussion, the Oscar-winning actor declared, “The other thing I love about Quran is its simplicity.”

“I mean the holy book is so crystal clear and it’s hard to walk away with misunderstandings. The spirit of the book is so beautiful and clear,” explained the American acting sensation.

“From the Torah to the Bible and now to the Quran, I finally understood the line and the completion of the comprehension,” he stated in conclusion.

