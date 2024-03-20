 
menu

Kanye West makes naughty confession about ex in new interview

By
Melanie Walker
|

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Kanye West makes naughty confession about ex in new interview
Kanye West makes naughty confession about ex in new interview

As the claim of Amber Rose to deserve $20 million for the success of Kanye West's album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy goes -- the Chicago rapstar shared a different story from the time of recording of the album in question.

In a chat with Big Boy, the Donda hitmaker revealed an NSFW anecdote, describing the Grammy winner asking his ex's then-boyfriend Safaree for an intimate encounter of the trio involving Nicki Minaj.

“We ain’t really know they were together. So, we was down doing [Dark Twisted Fantasty], and he in the studio. I’m just thinking he [was] with a bad ****," he said.

"I’m like, ‘Yo, Safaree, you think Nicki would let me and Amber hit? Like, what she said?’ This is her man,” adding, “You’ve got to make these raps true.”

In the meantime, Amber recently told Jason Lee that she deserved to get the cash for being mentioned in the track of the 2010 album, though apparently derogatorily.

“I should have gotten money for the wax figures. I did not get anything," referring to the album's track Monster where Nicki likened her to wax.

She continued, "I didn’t get any money from anything. I should have been compensated in some way for using my likeness.”

More From Entertainment:

Jelly Roll reveals mouth 'reconstruction' surgery journey: Watch

Jelly Roll reveals mouth 'reconstruction' surgery journey: Watch
Denzel Washington starrer 'High and Low' gears for production

Denzel Washington starrer 'High and Low' gears for production
Megan Fox reacts to Machine Gun Kelly engagement cancellation

Megan Fox reacts to Machine Gun Kelly engagement cancellation
Britney Spears x-rated content will make millions on controversial site?

Britney Spears x-rated content will make millions on controversial site?
Jennifer Lawrence looks chic as she gives mom goals in new outing

Jennifer Lawrence looks chic as she gives mom goals in new outing
Cillian Murphy bags new honour after Oscars earn

Cillian Murphy bags new honour after Oscars earn
Ariana Grande grandmother achieves huge milestone with 'eternal sunshine'

Ariana Grande grandmother achieves huge milestone with 'eternal sunshine'
Prince William talks of Kate Middleton for the first time since surgery

Prince William talks of Kate Middleton for the first time since surgery
Millie Bobby admits being a Karen and hates waiting for food

Millie Bobby admits being a Karen and hates waiting for food
WWE is in chaos as The Rock remains firm to controversial behaviour

WWE is in chaos as The Rock remains firm to controversial behaviour
Will Smith reveals major inspiration behind reading the Holy Quran

Will Smith reveals major inspiration behind reading the Holy Quran
Lola Glaudini makes shocking admissions against Johnny Depp

Lola Glaudini makes shocking admissions against Johnny Depp