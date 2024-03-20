Kanye West makes naughty confession about ex in new interview

As the claim of Amber Rose to deserve $20 million for the success of Kanye West's album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy goes -- the Chicago rapstar shared a different story from the time of recording of the album in question.

In a chat with Big Boy, the Donda hitmaker revealed an NSFW anecdote, describing the Grammy winner asking his ex's then-boyfriend Safaree for an intimate encounter of the trio involving Nicki Minaj.

“We ain’t really know they were together. So, we was down doing [Dark Twisted Fantasty], and he in the studio. I’m just thinking he [was] with a bad ****," he said.

"I’m like, ‘Yo, Safaree, you think Nicki would let me and Amber hit? Like, what she said?’ This is her man,” adding, “You’ve got to make these raps true.”

In the meantime, Amber recently told Jason Lee that she deserved to get the cash for being mentioned in the track of the 2010 album, though apparently derogatorily.

“I should have gotten money for the wax figures. I did not get anything," referring to the album's track Monster where Nicki likened her to wax.

She continued, "I didn’t get any money from anything. I should have been compensated in some way for using my likeness.”