Prince Harry ‘ready to step in' as Kate Middleton suffers privacy leak

Prince Harry is worried about family back in the UK and wants to come back especially after Kate Middleton’s hospital leaks.



The Duke of Sussex is worried his sister-in-law’s privacy was compromised back when she was undergoing an abdominal surgery and wants to be back in the UK amid testing times.

A source told The Mirror: "Prince Harry is keen to come over and offer his help to the family. The Princess of Wale's health woes and now the hospital 'leak 'crisis is a concern for the whole family - including Harry."

They add: "It is a very sensitive matter, but Harry wants his family to know he is ready to step in and be of support. It's a tough time for them all with King Charles' cancer diagnosis but Harry is keen, now, more than ever to start moving forward and to rebuild damaged relationships.

"There is a lot of hurt between them all, but at the end of the day they are family. They all used to be so close, and Harry hasn't forgotten the team they once were. Harry has offered his support and hopes they can come together as much as possible to support each other through this very difficult time for the family,” the source notes.