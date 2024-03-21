 
John Travolta tips hat to Timothée Chalamet after box office success

Melanie Walker
Thursday, March 21, 2024

Timothée Chalamet received a celebration note­ from the legendary actor John Travolta for breaking a box office record from the­ 1970s.

The Grease star took to his Instagram to congratulate the 28-year-old actor for his achievement. 

Posting a previous report by People magazine announcing the news of Chalamet achieving a huge box office success, Travolta displayed his kind nature and extended his heartfelt congratulations to the young artist.

He wrote, “Congratulations Timothée! It’s great to have someone to share my box office record with. Sincerely, JT”

Fans were impressed by the Golden Globe winning artist’s sportsmanship and expressed their admiration for him as they commented, “We love a humble king” while another added, “A kind and gracious legend”.

Another fan lauded the humble gesture and remarked, “As per the true gentleman that you are, cheering on the next generation.”

For those unversed, the New York native’s two new films Wonka and Dune: Part Two amassed a total of $200 million, following their respective releases, becoming the only two top-grossing films over the last eight months.

The record was previously held by Travolta for the past four decades with his two films Saturday Night Fever (1977) and Grease (1978), which were released eight months apart.  

