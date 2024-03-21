 
menu

Prince Harry shocks Meghan Markle with firm warning as he yearns for UK return

By
William Blythe Haynes
|

Thursday, March 21, 2024

File Footage 

Prince Harry has decided to not take no for an answer as he prepares to move back to UK to be with his cancer-stricken dad, King Charles.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, gave a firm warning to his wife, Meghan Markle, to come with him to the UK or he would leave her alone in the US, reported Life & Style.

The Duchess of Sussex was said to be “shocked” over Harry’s decision as she has no plans to return to England amid her new lifestyle brand launch.

However, Prince Harry is adamant they leave the US as the Royal family needs them amid back-to-back controversies since Charles and Kate Middleton’s health scares were reported.

The duo had the “biggest fight” since the beginning of their relationship, the insider revealed, adding that “homesick” Harry even accused Meghan of having “no compassion.”

“When he told Meghan, she was beyond shocked. She can’t believe he’s even considering it!” they said of Meghan’s reaction over England return.

The insider continued, “Meghan refused to leave California,” adding, “Harry accused her of having no compassion, and it led to one of the biggest fights they’ve ever had.”

“The situation has been super stressful,” the insider said, before adding, “Though he would never really leave Meghan and the kids behind, he did threaten he would go to England without her.”

“He feels helpless living so far away as his family is struggling. He can’t stand by and do nothing.”

More From Entertainment:

Michael Jackson's son files case against his grandmother

Michael Jackson's son files case against his grandmother
Meghan Markle spoils Prince Harry's day on special occasion

Meghan Markle spoils Prince Harry's day on special occasion
Drake Bell breaks silence over costar Josh Peck for staying mum

Drake Bell breaks silence over costar Josh Peck for staying mum
Justin Timberlake stirs up nostalgia with NSYNC studio reunion video

Justin Timberlake stirs up nostalgia with NSYNC studio reunion
Prince Harry apologizes to Prince William, feuding brothers reconcile after years

Prince Harry apologizes to Prince William, feuding brothers reconcile after years
Simon Cowell sets sights on discovering the next One Direction

Simon Cowell sets sights on discovering the next One Direction
Brad Pitt vows to seek vengeance against Angelina Jolie in winery battle video

Brad Pitt vows to seek vengeance against Angelina Jolie in winery battle
John Travolta tips hat to Timothée Chalamet after box office success

John Travolta tips hat to Timothée Chalamet after box office success
Inside Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly ‘toxic' relationship as duo cancels wedding

Inside Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly ‘toxic' relationship as duo cancels wedding
Kate Middleton privacy leak sparks comparison with Diana: ‘A do-over'

Kate Middleton privacy leak sparks comparison with Diana: ‘A do-over'
King Charles medical reports untouched as Kate Middleton faces breach

King Charles medical reports untouched as Kate Middleton faces breach

Prince Harry ‘ready to step in' as Kate Middleton suffers privacy leak

Prince Harry ‘ready to step in' as Kate Middleton suffers privacy leak