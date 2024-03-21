 
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez relationship takes major turn two years after marriage

Thursday, March 21, 2024

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have become more accepting of their flaws as they navigate their lives and adjust accordingly with their blended family.

The Air actor-director and the Rebound singer are “less frustrated” by their “differences” after as they near their second marriage anniversary, reported In Touch Weekly.

A source shared how the couple has grown over time highlighting that even though Affleck is very cautious of his privacy, he starred in his wife’s documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

“The fact that Ben was involved at all is mindboggling to most outsiders, but he’s doing it because it’s important to Jennifer, and he loves and supports her,” they said.

The source added, “As they’ve grown older, they actually accept each other more and are less frustrated by their differences. In many ways, this is his story, too.”

Affleck and Lopez had to call off their engagement in 2003 due to excessive media scrutiny. After they parted ways, the duo moved on in their respective lives with Jennifer Garner and Marc Anthony.

However, the insider noted that “it’s pretty obvious they never really got over each other.” The lovebirds reconciled after almost two decades and finally tied the knot in 2022.

The source further noted that despite starring in JLo’s documentary, Affleck “firmly believes that staying out of the spotlight is healthiest for them.”

“They have a lot more in common than people realize, and there’s no denying they love each other deeply,” the source said of the couple. 

