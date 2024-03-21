 
Justin Timberlake stirs up nostalgia with NSYNC studio reunion

Melanie Walker
Thursday, March 21, 2024

Justin Timberlake ignites nostalgia among fans as he shared a glimpse of former bandmates together in the studio.

The Social Network star recently took to his Instagram to evoke sentiments among his loyal fanbase and shared a behind-the-scenes look at recording their much-adored recent collaboration.

The clip featured the NSYNC boys during the making of Paradise and recording the chorus, “Everything is happenin', and it's just what I imagined, I imagine it would feel like, Paradise”, before cutting to a snip of Timberlake expressing his admiration for the group, “I love you guys”, he remarked.

The Mirrors singer penned the caption, “In the studio with my brothers. Thank you all for the PARADISE love”, prompting a reply from the boyband as they commented, “Always brothers”.

The song which was released earlier this week as a part of Timberlake's latest album Everything I Thought It Was, was already hinted at last month by the hitmaker after the release of Better Place for Trolls Band Together.

The musician, aged 43, made an appearance on The­ Kelly Clarkson Show last month where he hinted at a reunion, “It’s kind of crazy, there’s so much that picks up right where it left off as far as chemistry”, he gushed.

Continuing his statement he added, “We’ve been in the studio, so there may be a little something in the future”.

