'AHS: Delicate Part 2' trailer reveals Kim Kardashian's 'monster' side

Web Desk
Thursday, March 21, 2024

The trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 has revealed Kim Kardashian's "monster" character in a shocking twist.

The 12th season of the hit anthology series casts Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian in lead roles. The first part of the season debuted in September 2023.

The plot is based on Danielle Valentine's novel Delicate Condition, which follows actress Anna Alcott (Emma Roberts) as she becomes increasingly skeptical that someone is trying to prevent her pregnancy.

The new trailer shows a pregnant Anna eating bones, later giving birth to a monster. Elsewhere Kim Kardashian, who plays her publicist Siobhan Corbyn is revealed to be part of a satanic cult.

When Anna calls her a "monster", she responds: "Oh no babe, I'm so much worse".

The series also stars Cara Delevingne, Matt Czuchry, Billie Lourd, Denis O'Hare, Leslie Grossman and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

Delicate Part 2 is slated to hit Hulu on April 3.

Meanwhile, Kardashian is set to both star in and produce an upcoming Elizabeth Taylor docuseries. She’s also set to star in the upcoming Netflix comedy movie The Fifth Wheel, and return for the fifth season of her reality series The Kardashians.

