Kim Kardashian met Bianca Censori to make communication with Kanye ‘easier'

Thursday, March 21, 2024

Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori enjoyed Kanye West's performance together

Kim Kardashian met ex Kanye West’s current wife Bianca Censori to make her co-parenting situation with him “easier.”

Kim and Bianca were famously seen enjoying Ye’s music during a listening event where the SKIMS mogul and the Carnival rapper’s daughter North West also performed.

Now, relationship expert Louella Alderson says the American Horror Story star is building an “amicable” relationship with Bianca.

"Based on their public appearances together, it seems like Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori have an amicable relationship. It's unlikely that they would ever be really close friends, given the circumstances of their connection through Kanye West," she told The Mirror.

She noted that the duo appear "to have mutual respect for each other" adding, "It's possible that Kim and Bianca's relationship may have started off more strained or uncomfortable, given that Bianca and Kanye's marriage was so sudden after Kim and Kanye's divorce. It could've been difficult for Kim and the kids to accept someone so permanent into their lives so quickly.”

Louella added: "It's in everyone's best interest to get along for the sake of the children."

She noted how it would “make it easier” for Kim “to communicate and work together with him on parenting decisions if there's no animosity or tension between her and Bianca."

