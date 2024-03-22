Prince Harry branded ‘naughty boy' who wants share in King Charles succession plans

Prince Harry is evidently out of King Charles’ succession plans, says an expert.



Royal author Tom Quinn notes how the Duke of Sussex is unable to grasp his reality in the near future.

He said: “It’s all about who’s going to be in and who’s going to be out and Harry is definitely out, but he still doesn't completely get it. He's like a naughty boy who always thinks he will ultimately be forgiven.

“The royals don’t regret slimming down the monarchy because, although King Charles’ cancer has increased pressure on the other working royals, a slimmed down royal family plays well with the public - they are seen to be managing despite their difficulties,” added Mr Quinn.

He told The Mirror: "Because King Charles has cancer, succession planning is taking place right now – at least five years earlier than originally envisaged and it is focused on getting William and Kate up to speed."