Robert Downey Jr. reveals his secret passion besides acting

By
Web Desk
|

Friday, March 22, 2024

Robert Downey Jr., who recently clinched his first Academy Award for his remarkable performance in Oppenheimer, shared his ‘freaky’ yet aesthetic passion.

For their latest cover story, People magazine invited Robert And his wife Susan Downey for a chat where they joked about the actor’s hotel ritual.

Describing himself as not a “fledgling interior designer”, he mentioned, “There are two kinds of people and I'm the kind that cares about the drapes”.

“I love when I can ask her if she thinks we should paint the kitchen a different color or maybe put a new rug in her office”, he remarked his interest in home improvements.

Expressing his fondness for home renovations, the Iron Man actor revealed that his hobbies extend to rearranging hotel rooms.

He mentioned, “Even when we just checked into the hotel where we got ready (for the Academy Awards), Susan comes in, she puts down her purse, she sits down and she starts (getting ready).”

However, for Robert, things are a bit different as he quipped, “I have a 85-point process of making the room our own.”

The 58-year-old actor also emphasized on his dedication and revealed, “I was outside, I was rearranging furniture”, just before the interview.

“I mean, it's pretty freaky”, he jested.

