Prince William's alleged mistress Rose Hanbury takes legal action against Stephen Colbert: Report

File Footage

Prince William alleged mistress, Rose Hanbury, has taken legal action against Stephen Colbert for rehashing and joking about her alleged affair with the Prince of Wales, as per recent reports.



According to In Touch Weekly, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley sent a legal notice to the talk show host over his insensitive joke about the pair’s alleged affair.

Hanbury’s lawyers also mentioned in a statement given to the publication that the affair rumours hold no truth and the allegations against their client and Prince William are “false.”

They said, “The rumor appears to have entered into the mainstream media recently as a result of another joke made about it on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“We have written on our client’s behalf to CBS and various other reputable media organisations to confirm that the allegation is false,” their statement added.

The rumours that William cheated on his wife, now the Princess of Wales, were reheated after Colbert discussed them in his show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

In a recent episode, the host jokingly said that his “heart goes out to poor Kate [Middleton]” before adding, “The kingdom has been all a flutter by the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton.”

“Well now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband and the future King of England William having an affair.

“So, I think we all know who the alleged other woman is. Say it with me –– the Marchioness of Cholmondeley –– what a beautiful name!” he continued.

“Now, there have been rumors [of] an affair between William and the Marching Band of Chicanery since 2019,” he said, making fun of Hanbury’s title.

He then went on to recall how tabloids reported the scandal. The host said that Kate confronted William over the affair allegations and he “laughed it off saying there was nothing to it.”

“Always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating,” the comedian took a jibe at William, before adding in a fake British accent, “Ha ha, imagine me having an affair! It is to laugh.”