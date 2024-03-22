Prince Harry, Meghan Markle supporter drips toes in Kate-gate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s most vocal supporter has just gone on the record to reveal his own thoughts about the Kate Middleton conspiracy theories.

Insights and claims have been brought to light by Tech CEO, Christopher Bouzy.

He began by doubling down on the Kate Midleton conspiracy theories and went on to pose some serious questions.

For those unversed with Mr Bouzy, he has appeared in the Sussexes’ documentary in the past.

This time around he turned to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his thoughts about everything.

The probing questions began when he wrote, “Serious question: Has any reporter taken the time to go to Windsor Farm and ask the staff if William and Kate were there over the weekend?”

“Besides the man who was paid for the video, has anyone else gone on the record about seeing William and Kate at the farm?” he also added.

Cause “let me see if I understand this correctly. Kate's video is one of the biggest stories of 2024, and not a single person who works at the farm/store has gone on the record about seeing William and Kate?”

And “just some random guy is the primary source of the story? Sounds legit.”

“I've compiled a few older videos of William and Kate walking together, as well as the recent video from Windsor Farm. Take a look and decide for yourself if it's Kate or not. In my opinion, we still haven't seen Kate in public,” he added before signing off.