 
menu

Ozzy Osbourne makes shocking confession about health

By
Web Desk
|

Friday, March 22, 2024

Photo: Ozzy Osbourne makes a shocking confession about health
Photo: Ozzy Osbourne makes a shocking confession about health

Ozzy Osbourne is seemingly dealing with major health crisis.

As fans will know, the metal singer called off his UK & Ireland tour with Judas Priest last year because of his numerous health issues.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Ozzy sat down to promote his song with Billy Morrison, Crack Cocaine.

In the same chat, the singer was also asked when he would show up in his next concert. Responding to this query, Ozzy expressed, “I would love to, but I can’t stand up right.”

Nonetheless, he hopefully remarked, “Maybe I’ll do something one day. I miss it terribly,” and moved on to the new topic.

This confession comes after the 75-year-old TV reality star Sharon admitted about her husband, Ozzy, that he does not know how to speak with women.

During the latest episode of their family podcast The Osbournes, Sharon claimed, "He's always been inappropriate with women,” before recalling, “We have a nurse at home, quite a large Russian lady, and she bent over him and he goes, 'Tell me, did you breastfeed your kids?'”

"And I'm like, 'You cannot say those things now. The world today is different, you cannot talk to a woman like that, you can get into trouble,'” she recounted telling her husband at that time.

More From Entertainment:

Andy Cohen brands Prince William his father' son over Rose Hanbury affair rumors

Andy Cohen brands Prince William his father' son over Rose Hanbury affair rumors
King Charles cancer and life expectancy, insiders break silence

King Charles cancer and life expectancy, insiders break silence
Drake-Metro Boomin feud rumours reignite post Kendrick Lamar's new track

Drake-Metro Boomin feud rumours reignite post Kendrick Lamar's new track
Kate Middleton ‘tougher' than Meghan Markle who ‘screams and shouts' at critics

Kate Middleton ‘tougher' than Meghan Markle who ‘screams and shouts' at critics
Willie Nelson reminisces hit song, 'What A Wonderful World'

Willie Nelson reminisces hit song, 'What A Wonderful World'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle supporter drips toes in Kate-gate

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle supporter drips toes in Kate-gate
Kim Kardashian love life triggers jealousy in Kanye West?

Kim Kardashian love life triggers jealousy in Kanye West?
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's marriage's condition revealed

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's marriage's condition revealed
Kim Kardashian gushes over late aunt in an emotional message

Kim Kardashian gushes over late aunt in an emotional message
Sylvester Stallone accepts fans' punch to one 'Rocky' movie

Sylvester Stallone accepts fans' punch to one 'Rocky' movie
Ariana Grande achieves Billboard milestone with 'eternal sunshine' track

Ariana Grande achieves Billboard milestone with 'eternal sunshine' track

Beyonce's mother reveals the secret behind her name

Beyonce's mother reveals the secret behind her name