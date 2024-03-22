Ozzy Osbourne makes shocking confession about health

Photo: Ozzy Osbourne makes a shocking confession about health

Ozzy Osbourne is seemingly dealing with major health crisis.

As fans will know, the metal singer called off his UK & Ireland tour with Judas Priest last year because of his numerous health issues.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Ozzy sat down to promote his song with Billy Morrison, Crack Cocaine.

In the same chat, the singer was also asked when he would show up in his next concert. Responding to this query, Ozzy expressed, “I would love to, but I can’t stand up right.”

Nonetheless, he hopefully remarked, “Maybe I’ll do something one day. I miss it terribly,” and moved on to the new topic.

This confession comes after the 75-year-old TV reality star Sharon admitted about her husband, Ozzy, that he does not know how to speak with women.

During the latest episode of their family podcast The Osbournes, Sharon claimed, "He's always been inappropriate with women,” before recalling, “We have a nurse at home, quite a large Russian lady, and she bent over him and he goes, 'Tell me, did you breastfeed your kids?'”

"And I'm like, 'You cannot say those things now. The world today is different, you cannot talk to a woman like that, you can get into trouble,'” she recounted telling her husband at that time.