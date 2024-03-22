Macaulay Culkin fiancee Brenda Song reveals actor 'has no skincare routine'

Macaulay Culkin just opted for skin routines and self-care thanks to his fiancée, Brenda Song.

According to PEOPLE, the 43-year-old actor admitted that he learned all the tips and tricks of taking care of his skin from his partner.

The Home Alone star told the outlet, “Whenever Brenda started schmearing stuff on my face.” He further accepted that he had a long way to go before he learns the secrets behind skincare and what works best for him.

His fiancée, Song, who has taken care of her skin religiously, jokingly chimed in and said, “He has no skincare routine.”

“If he washes his face with water at night, I'm lucky. I'm the one that has to smear stuff on his face,” the actress further added.

“He's like a boy who's like, I've never had to do anything. I'm never going to do anything.” Song stated.

Song explained how the two were poles apart as she said, 'I was like, "Not the case for me." It took me an hour and a half to get ready [for an event], and he came up at the last minute and in five minutes, he was done.”

Despite their differences, Macaulay Culkin makes Brenda feel beautiful even when she's not wearing any make-up.