Photo: Kanye West’s secret message to Bianca Censori’s father revealed

Kanye West has seemingly reacted to Bianca Censori’s dad’s demands.

As fans will know, the father of the 29-year-old Australian muse has reportedly asked the controversial rapper to pay him a visit in his wife’s hometown.

The agenda of this meeting was reported to be a discussion about Kanye and Bianca’s repetitive x-rated outings, in which the musician was branded as ‘abusing his wife.’

In the wake of these events, the 46-year-old Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband posted yet another capture of his wife, clad in a white lace ensemble, lying on a gigantic bed with white sheets.

According to The Mirror, despite the fact that this capture has “sexual” undertones, there seems to be another hidden connotation behind this post.

The skilled body language expert Judi James reacted to this capture as she identified a theme of "bridal purity", with Bianca clad in white lace outfit while lying on the bed, which is "so dazzlingly pristine white that it looks as though they have been untouched and un-slept on."

Nevertheless, Judi even went on to address, "From a man who loves to escort his wife about in every state of undress this is almost shockingly self-effacing for Kanye.”

“It’s showing the bed as the least-sexy-looking venue of their lives, everything else has been about shocking the fans," she also claimed.

Wrapping up her analysis, the expert surmised, "Is he trying to prove to her parents that the other shocking looks are just ‘showbiz’ and this is more like the heart of their relationship?"