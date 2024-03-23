Blake Lively retracts insensitive joke about Kate Middleton, issues apology

Hollywood star Blake Lively issued a public apology just hours after Kate Middleton announced her shocking cancer diagnosis.



The It Ends With Us actor was among the Hollywood celebrities who joked about the Princess of Wales’ whereabouts and her failed Photoshop attempt.

Taking to Instagram, the actor “apologized” for making the ill-advised joke while expressing how “mortified” she was after learning of the Princess of Wales’ diagnosis.

“I'm sure no-one cares today but I feel I have to acknowledge this,” she penned. “I made a silly post around the 'photoshop fails' frenzy and, oh, man, that post has me mortified today.”

“I'm sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always,” she said. Lively also retracted the post in which she made fun of Kate and her photo editing skills.

Few days back, Lively promoted her brand Betty Buzz’s latest range of alcohol-free mocktails, using a poorly edited image of herself relaxing by the pool, holding a can of Betty Booze.

“I’m so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products! Now you know why I’ve been MIA,” she captioned the photo.

Since Kate’s announcement, several journalists and celebrities who made fun of her photo editing skills have apologized.

Speaking on the matter, royal correspondent Jennie Bond told Sky News, “I hope those social media trolls who are peddling such ghastly theories will realise what they have done.”

“Her absolute priority will be those three children,” she added.