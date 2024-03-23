 
menu

Blake Lively retracts insensitive joke about Kate Middleton, issues apology

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday, March 23, 2024

Blake Lively retracts insensitive joke about Kate Middleton, issues apology
Blake Lively retracts insensitive joke about Kate Middleton, issues apology

Hollywood star Blake Lively issued a public apology just hours after Kate Middleton announced her shocking cancer diagnosis.

The It Ends With Us actor was among the Hollywood celebrities who joked about the Princess of Wales’ whereabouts and her failed Photoshop attempt.

Taking to Instagram, the actor “apologized” for making the ill-advised joke while expressing how “mortified” she was after learning of the Princess of Wales’ diagnosis.

Blake Lively retracts insensitive joke about Kate Middleton, issues apology

“I'm sure no-one cares today but I feel I have to acknowledge this,” she penned. “I made a silly post around the 'photoshop fails' frenzy and, oh, man, that post has me mortified today.”

“I'm sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always,” she said. Lively also retracted the post in which she made fun of Kate and her photo editing skills.

Few days back, Lively promoted her brand Betty Buzz’s latest range of alcohol-free mocktails, using a poorly edited image of herself relaxing by the pool, holding a can of Betty Booze.

“I’m so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products! Now you know why I’ve been MIA,” she captioned the photo.

Since Kate’s announcement, several journalists and celebrities who made fun of her photo editing skills have apologized.

Speaking on the matter, royal correspondent Jennie Bond told Sky News, “I hope those social media trolls who are peddling such ghastly theories will realise what they have done.”

“Her absolute priority will be those three children,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Omid Scobie heaps praises on Kate Middleton

Omid Scobie heaps praises on Kate Middleton
'Kate Middleton has right to keep her health private'

'Kate Middleton has right to keep her health private'
‘Best of royals' Kate Middleton leaves well-wishers ‘very sad' with shocking announcement

‘Best of royals' Kate Middleton leaves well-wishers ‘very sad' with shocking announcement
Kensington Palace 'fails to protect' Kate Middleton?

Kensington Palace 'fails to protect' Kate Middleton?
Paul Rudd recalls hugging 'the greatest' Travis Kelce at Super Bowl

Paul Rudd recalls hugging 'the greatest' Travis Kelce at Super Bowl
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break silence on Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break silence on Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis
Kate Middleton's online trolls should be 'ashamed': Royal expert

Kate Middleton's online trolls should be 'ashamed': Royal expert
Tish Cyrus changes her mind about 'reconnecting' with daughter Noah

Tish Cyrus changes her mind about 'reconnecting' with daughter Noah
Zoe Saldana movie 'The Absence of Eden' gears for release

Zoe Saldana movie 'The Absence of Eden' gears for release
Harrison Ford almost starred in THIS Martin Scorsese movie

Harrison Ford almost starred in THIS Martin Scorsese movie
Zac Efron spends quality family time at the sea

Zac Efron spends quality family time at the sea
King Charles breaks silence on Kate Middleton's cancer announcement

King Charles breaks silence on Kate Middleton's cancer announcement