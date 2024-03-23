Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘perfect opportunity' to return to UK

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have the "perfect opportunity" to reconcile with the royals as Kate Middleton’s diagnosis comes to light.



The Princess of Wales took to Instagram to share her diagnosis with the public, announcing that she’s undergoing "preventative chemotherapy."

Harry and Meghan released a statement after Kate announced her diagnosis, saying, "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

Now, royal experts say the future queen’s cancer battle could serve to bring the feuding members closer.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun: "This is a dread situation, a major operation followed by cancer.”

He added: "There is always sometimes in the most awful and serious thing sometimes (sic) opportunities come as well... one must hope there is as much positivity as possible that's what she is spreading with the message like that. This is also an opportunity for the trolls and the evil people spreading malicious rumours to be silenced."

It was also reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn’t know about Kate’s condition and found out through the video she shared.

A source told the New York Post: "They had no idea, and only learnt of the news around the same time the rest of the world found out. This goes to show the irreparable damage they have caused. The trust has been broken and the royal family is OK distancing themselves from them."