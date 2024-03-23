 
'Ned's Declassified' stars break silence after Drake Bell's call out

Saturday, March 23, 2024

'Ned’s Declassified' stars break silence after Drake Bell's call out

Ned’s Declassified hosts publicly apologized to Drake Bell for speaking insensitively about his sexual abuse allegations.

The Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide alumni, including Devon Werkheiser, Lindsey Shaw and Daniel Curtis Lee, were recently slammed by the former Drake and Josh actor for discussing his Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV “lightly.”

"This is wild…laugh it up guys…laugh it up. ‘Give me your h*les!!’ Really?!” he penned on social media.

However, Devon now explained that the trio made “a s**t joke” when they were only trying to pull Daniel’s leg

“If you haven’t seen the clip, if you haven’t seen what’s going on, we were on a TikTok Live being asked to comment on the ‘Quiet on Set’ documentary, which we hadn’t seen, and a super s—t joke came out that was referenced at Daniel [Curtis Lee] and looked like I was talking about Drake [Bell],” he said.

“We f—ked up. I get it. We hadn’t seen the doc and everyone was asking us for our opinions on it,” Devon added.

The group also admitted that they had “no clue” about the “magnitude” of abuse Drake suffered at the hands of former dialect coach Brian Peck.

Devon continued, “Now we have watched it … I get it. If I had just watched — especially that third episode — and then watched us joking like that, I would be like, ‘Are they sociopaths? Is something wrong with them?'”

