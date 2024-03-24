 
Ariana Grande gives sneak peek into 'eternal sunshine' photoshoot BTS

By
Web Desk
|

Sunday, March 24, 2024

Ariana Grande just gave insights into yet another fun journey of the creation process for her newest album, eternal sunshine, which was released on March 8, 2024.

The Thank U, Next crooner took to her official Instagram account and storied a custom-made video that featured some behind the scene clips from one of her photoshoots for the album.

In the video Grande can be seen posing with the vinyl covers of her album, eternal sunshine. She can also be seen hoarding the covers from a shelf, to have her pictures taken.

Towards the ending seconds, the God Is A Woman crooner moved closer to the camera as she pouted at the venue where she was having her pictures taken, supposedly an alley.

The video comes a few days after Grande dethroned Taylor Swift as the female artist with the greatest number of songs to debut the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Ariana Grande’s album, features the second song, we can’t be friends (wait for your love) which landed the number one spot on the charts earlier this week, which earned Grande the aforementioned honour.

