Selena Gomez lauds Benny Blanco's kitchen

By
Web Desk
|

Sunday, March 24, 2024

Selena Gomez shared an inside glimpse from her boyfriend Benny Blanco's kitchen, calling it her favorite place.

Through an Instagram story Selena shared a video of the kitchen counter filled with veggies and food on Friday, March 22.

Referring to her beau’s kitchen she captioned, “one of my fav places to be is in... his kitchen”.

The same day Selena also revealed through an Instagram story, Blanco’s upcoming cookbook, Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends, which will be released at the end of April.

Blanco revealed while appearing in TalkShopLive that he and Selena cook together every day. 

During the show the music producer also talked about the dishes he cooks most often with Selena, “She's a huge steak fan. So, anything that has steak in it, she always asks for steak, and she always asks for these little perfect fried potatoes,” he admitted. 

For those unversed Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are rumored to be dating since the mid of 2023 but it was only confirmed by Gomez on December 7, 2023, in a deleted Instagram post that reads, “It’s been 6 months bb."

Later on she also shared a snap of wearing a ring with initial B on her story same day.

