Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly toxic relationship exposed amid engagement woes

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly still together after called-off engagement

Megan Fox and Machine­ Gun Kelly are kee­ping their bond intact. According to the source, the­ trendy couple's unconventional dynamic pe­rsists despite cancelling the­ir engagement.

Following Megan’s confession in the Call Her Daddy podcast this week, a source spoke to OK magazine and weighed in on her relationship with the rapper.

“One day they’re up, the next they’re down. That intensity is still there nearly four years into their relationship, but that's not necessarily 'healthy,'" the insider noted.

"There are still a ton of trust issues between them and it’s very toxic. They can’t stay away from each other and there’s a lot of history there, but they also don’t know how to be in a healthy relationship.”, the source said about the couple who met during the Midnight in the Switchgrass’ filming, “They’ll be totally fine, then days later get into a huge blowout fight and not talk for weeks, but then give in and be all lovey-dovey again."

Addressing their relationship after dissolving their engagement, the tipster disclosed, “They never picked back up wedding plans or even got to a place where they could think about really getting married.

“It doesn’t seem like either wants to give the other up, even though they both know it’s not healthy”, it added.

Notable to mention, the Transformer actress met the Don’t Let Me Go singer in early 2020 and sparked dating speculations later that year after they were spotted together.

The couple then announced their engagement in 2022, via an Instagram post with a quirky reference to blood drinking ritual.

In August 2022, the duo stirred breakup rumours after they flaunted each other much less on social media. However, it was later put to rest with a lunch date in California.

In February 2023, Page Six claimed that the couple is experiencing a rough patch in their relationship and hence resorted to online couple’s therapy before making any ‘permanent decisions’.

In August later that year, the couple reportedly ‘reconciled’ and were planning to move forward with their “engagement and wedding planning”, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Despite ups and downs, Megan recently revealed in an interview podcast that the couple called off their wedding last year but went on to call Kelly her ‘Twin Soul’.

She added, “I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se. What I can say is he is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul’ and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what”.