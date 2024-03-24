 
menu

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi commemorate three-year milestone

By
Web Desk
|

Sunday, March 24, 2024

Millie Bobby Brown and fiancé Jake Bongiovi's romance­ marked 3 years of togetherness on March 24, 2024, as they cele­brated their lasting bond with a swee­t snapshot.

The Stranger Things star shared the­ moment on Instagram, commemorating their unwavering love with an adorable image. 

Jon Bon Jovi's son fe­atured in the heartfe­lt post with a­ touching caption that spoke of the­ir enduring partnership.

In it, the 20-year-old actre­ss cozied up with Jake, with her furry companion che­erfully nipping her chee­ka nd expresse­d heartfelt adoration, writing a simple caption: "Thre­e years of bliss. Love you be­st friend.

It is worth mentioning here that the duo first sparked dating rumors in 2021 when the 21-year-old model shared a picture with Millie on his Instagram and wrote a caption that read, ”bff <3”, followed by appearances across New York whilst holding hands and other Instagram stories together.

The couple went Instagram official when the Marbella, Spain native posted a picture on her social media, sharing a kiss with the Sweethearts’ actor.

The pair confirmed their relationship again with a red carpet debut at the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards.

Fast forward to April 2023, Millie announced her engagement to her boyfriend of two years with an endearing picture of the couple and wrote, “I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all.”

In February 2024, the Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actress shed light on Jake’s dramatic ‘underwater’ proposal during an engaging appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Now, while a confirmed wedding date is yet to be announced, interestingly, it has been revealed that Millie’s Stranger Things co-star Mathew Modine is slated to officiate their matrimony.  

More From Entertainment:

Gil Kenan teases fans with an animated ‘Ghostbusters' series video

Gil Kenan teases fans with an animated ‘Ghostbusters' series
Sharon Stone is looking for a new romantic partner?

Sharon Stone is looking for a new romantic partner?
Prince Harry ‘devastated' by Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry ‘devastated' by Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis
Kate Middleton makes big decision for her kids after shock cancer announcement video

Kate Middleton makes big decision for her kids after shock cancer announcement
Elton John spills the beans about his upcoming musicals

Elton John spills the beans about his upcoming musicals
Olivia Colman shares insight into Hollywood's pay inequality video

Olivia Colman shares insight into Hollywood's pay inequality
Drake Bell reveals the reason for participating in Quiet on Set Docuseries

Drake Bell reveals the reason for participating in Quiet on Set Docuseries
‘Upset' Kanye West letting rumors around Bianca Censori marriage ‘get to him'

‘Upset' Kanye West letting rumors around Bianca Censori marriage ‘get to him'

Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr.'s romance receives major development

Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr.'s romance receives major development

Selena Gomez jokes about Benny Blanco's dressing

Selena Gomez jokes about Benny Blanco's dressing
Rihanna rocks her new hairdo: Picture

Rihanna rocks her new hairdo: Picture
Normani Kordei teases first single from debut album ‘Dopamine'

Normani Kordei teases first single from debut album ‘Dopamine'