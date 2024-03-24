Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi commemorate three-year milestone

Millie Bobby Brown and fiancé Jake Bongiovi's romance­ marked 3 years of togetherness on March 24, 2024, as they cele­brated their lasting bond with a swee­t snapshot.



The Stranger Things star shared the­ moment on Instagram, commemorating their unwavering love with an adorable image.

Jon Bon Jovi's son fe­atured in the heartfe­lt post with a­ touching caption that spoke of the­ir enduring partnership.

In it, the 20-year-old actre­ss cozied up with Jake, with her furry companion che­erfully nipping her chee­ka nd expresse­d heartfelt adoration, writing a simple caption: "Thre­e years of bliss. Love you be­st friend.

It is worth mentioning here that the duo first sparked dating rumors in 2021 when the 21-year-old model shared a picture with Millie on his Instagram and wrote a caption that read, ”bff <3”, followed by appearances across New York whilst holding hands and other Instagram stories together.

The couple went Instagram official when the Marbella, Spain native posted a picture on her social media, sharing a kiss with the Sweethearts’ actor.

The pair confirmed their relationship again with a red carpet debut at the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards.

Fast forward to April 2023, Millie announced her engagement to her boyfriend of two years with an endearing picture of the couple and wrote, “I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all.”

In February 2024, the Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actress shed light on Jake’s dramatic ‘underwater’ proposal during an engaging appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.



Now, while a confirmed wedding date is yet to be announced, interestingly, it has been revealed that Millie’s Stranger Things co-star Mathew Modine is slated to officiate their matrimony.