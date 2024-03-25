Prince William ‘proud husband' as Kate Middleton showcases courage

Prince William is reportedly very proud of how Kate Middleton opened up about her cancer diagnosis.



The Prince of Wales understands the tough position his children and family is in amid Kate’s health crisis, but is lauding his spouse’s strength amid the testing times.

A royal source told The Telegraph: “William is extremely proud of his wife for the courage and strength she has shown not just this week, but since her surgery in January. He has always done all he can to protect his family and now more than ever he’s focused on ensuring his wife has the privacy she needs to fully recover and that his children are shielded from the understandable interest in the news that has been shared.”

Meanwhile, a friend of the couple tells Sunday Times: "It wasn't really about the drama of the last few weeks, though obviously that has been upsetting. She felt she had to do it because of who she is. It was more that she knows she is a public figure and has a wider leadership responsibility." They added: "It was all her, she wrote every word of it, it came together very quickly."