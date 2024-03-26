Kate Middleton's mom and dad growing desperate over medical woes

Experts believe Kate Middleton’s mother Carole and Michael Middleton are feeling desperate over her medical woes.

Royal commentator and biographer Duncan Larcombe issued these revelations.

He weighed in in everything during one of his most recent interviews with The Mirror.

The conversation began when the commentator said, “They’ll have rallied around her, especially her young family.”

Not to mention, to make healing easier on the Windsor’s, “Carole and Michael will have essentially thrown a safety blanket around the young children to help protect them.”

The expert also went as far as to add, “In times like this for Kate, it is hugely important. It is crucial the children are looked after carefully.”

At this point in time, both of Kate’s parents are also trying to support Prince William, whom they have branded an “adopted son”, all while being “desperately upset” about their daughter’s diagnosis.

For those unversed with Kate Middleton’s medical woes, she recently underwent a planned abdominal surgery that found cancer, and as a result she is currently undergoing preventative treatment.