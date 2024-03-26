 
'Twilight' cast reunites for goofy 'family portrait': See pic

By
Web Desk
March 26, 2024

The cast of Twilight has given fans of the franchise a delightful reunion. Nikki Reed (Rosalie Hale), Ashley Greene (Alice Cullen), Kellan Lutz (Emmett Cullen), Jackson Rathbone (Jasper Hale) and Peter Facinelli (Carlisle Cullen) held a reunion at Navy Pier's Festival Hall.


The cast members, who played the Cullen family in the movie series, struck goofy poses for a “family portrait.”

@nikkireed ???????????? @ashleygreene @Peter Facinelli ♬ original sound - ????????S•phia????????


The reunion comes around 12 years after the premiere of the final film in the four-part saga, 2012's Breaking Dawn — Part 2.

Sharing the photo to his Instagram account, Facinelli wrote, "Took the kids to mall for a family portrait. #Twilight Love this Coven.”

Rathbone, 39, shared the photo to his Instagram, writing, "I thought I saw an Eggward...For the #ratties #thesewer #twilight #reunion," in a comment on his own pose.

Lutz also shared the photo, writing, "Love family time."

The Twilight films cast Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan, Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen and Taylor Lautner as Jacob Black in the three lead roles. However, the three lead stars were missing from the reunion.

This comes after Lautner opened up in January on his and Pattinson’s “rivalry” at the time.

Appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, he addressed the “Team Jacob Vs Team Edward” fan rivalry.

When asked how the duo handled it, he replied: "I think it was tough. I don't know for him, but for me at least it definitely — especially at the age I was at, you get your feelings hurt sometimes when you shouldn't. But it's hard not to sometimes."

